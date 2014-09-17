Video

Scotland prepares to go to the polls on Thursday in the referendum on independence for the country.

It has been a long and hard fought campaign on both sides and one of the voters is Emilia Bona, born in Merthyr Tydfil, who has lived in Cardiff and is now a third year politics student at Edinburgh University.

Felicity Evans also speaks to Lorna, from Birmingham, who is going to vote yes. She starts by talking to Emilia - who is voting no.