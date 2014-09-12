Video

Ever wondered where President Obama stayed when he visited Wales last week for the 2014 Nato summit?

The details were kept top secret for security reasons.

But now, BBC News Online has been given exclusive access to the luxury lodge Mr Obama called home for the two nights he spent in Newport.

The wooden house at the Celtic Manor resort, where the summit was held, came with a games room, sauna, hot tub and views of the Welsh countryside.

We sent Steffan Messenger to have a look around.