The late Hollywood film star Lauren Bacall once had a Welsh MP as her "bodyguard, minder and companion".

Powys MP Glyn Davies has been reminiscing about the day he welcomed the actress to an exhibition of paintings at Llangoed Hall, Llyswen, in May 1991.

Ms Bacall, who died on Tuesday, also appeared at the Hay Festival that year to talk about her autobiography By Myself, was very friendly and had a great sense of humour, said the Montgomeryshire Tory MP.