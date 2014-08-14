Media player
World War One rugby roll of honour: Billy Geen
There were 13 Welsh rugby internationals who lost their lives in World War One. But who were they?
Billy Geen was born in 1891 and played for his home town club Newport. One of the first to enlist, as a second lieutenant, with the King's Royal Rifle Corps, he was killed in action in Hooge, Flanders, in 1915, aged 24.
Rugby historian Gwyn Prescott talks about his career and war service.
14 Aug 2014
