Rhyl regeneration: Bids to revamp the seaside resort
Developers have expressed an interest in transforming Rhyl's coastline leisure facilities, say Denbighshire council.
The companies will be expected to secure private funding to pay for the redevelopment of facilities like the closed Sun Centre pool on the seafront.
The council said it is willing to consider proposals involving any of its land or property in the resort.
Rhyl Sun Centre closed earlier this year due to funding concerns.
Matthew Richards reports.
08 Aug 2014
