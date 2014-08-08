Video

A scuba diving instructor from north Wales has become the first person to walk 1,500 miles (2,400 km) solo across one of the world's most desolate countries.

Ash Dykes, 23, of Colwyn Bay, spent 78 days alone crossing the unforgiving landscape of Mongolia.

As he conquered the Altai Mountains and scorching Gobi Desert, he became known to locals as the "lonely snow leopard".

Mr Dykes spoke to BBC World News after his expedition.