Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Solo Mongolian trekker Ash Dykes breaks world record
A scuba diving instructor from north Wales has become the first person to walk 1,500 miles (2,400 km) solo across one of the world's most desolate countries.
Ash Dykes, 23, of Colwyn Bay, spent 78 days alone crossing the unforgiving landscape of Mongolia.
As he conquered the Altai Mountains and scorching Gobi Desert, he became known to locals as the "lonely snow leopard".
Mr Dykes spoke to BBC World News after his expedition.
-
08 Aug 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-28707310/solo-mongolian-trekker-ash-dykes-breaks-world-recordRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window