A history lecturer says the outbreak of World War One was felt immediately for a lot of people in Wales.

Britain declared war with Germany at 23:00 BST on 4 August, 1914.

Dr Lester Mason, a history lecturer at University of Wales Trinity St David, Lampeter and an expert on the BBC's World War One at Home series, told BBC Radio Wales that Welsh soldiers were among those heading for France within eight days of the start of the war.