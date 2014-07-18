Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Flood warning as Wales prepares for 'vicious storms'
Flood warnings have been issued as thunderstorms are expected to hit much of Wales on Saturday.
Torrential rain is forecast, with only the extreme west and north west of the country likely to escape the heaviest bursts.
The Met Office said frequent lightning, large hail and locally strong gusts were possible in places.
BBC Wales weather presenter Behnaz Akhgar gives the weekend's forecast.
-
18 Jul 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window