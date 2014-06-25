Video
Wrexham council idea to sell adverts on staff uniform
Wrexham council is considering selling advertising space on staff uniforms as a way of making money.
A report says advertising could also be put on the sides of buildings, TVs in school canteens and libraries, t shirts and other clothing.
The ideas have been drawn up as the council faces a £45m budget shortfall over the next five years.
It set up an "income generation group" to look at ways to drum up cash rather than make cuts.
Tony Travers, a local government expert from the London School of Economics, told BBC Radio Wales councils are being very inventive in trying to find ways of increasing funds.
