Wrexham council is considering selling advertising space on staff uniforms as a way of making money.

A report says advertising could also be put on the sides of buildings, TVs in school canteens and libraries, t shirts and other clothing.

The ideas have been drawn up as the council faces a £45m budget shortfall over the next five years.

It set up an "income generation group" to look at ways to drum up cash rather than make cuts.

Tony Travers, a local government expert from the London School of Economics, told BBC Radio Wales councils are being very inventive in trying to find ways of increasing funds.