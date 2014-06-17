Tanker, van and car in crash on A44

Video

A fuel tanker, van and a car have been involved in a serious crash on the A44 near Aberystwyth.

The collision took place at about 14:55 BST between Llangurig and Ponterwyd and the road will be closed for some time, said Dyfed-Powys Police.

The A44 is shut in both directions between the A4159 (Lovesgrove Roundabout, Aberystwyth) and the A570 (Llangurig). Diversions are in place.

Two air ambulances and five other ambulances were sent to the scene.