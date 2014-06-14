Media player
Knighthood for Cardiff psychiatry professor Michael Owen
A Cardiff University professor is among leading figures from sport, entertainment and public service in Wales to be recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.
Prof Michael Owen received a knighthood for his work in neuroscience and mental health.
He has been praised for his research into genetic causes for conditions such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and Alzheimer's disease.
He said the award was recognition of the work the university had done to "put psychiatry on the map".
14 Jun 2014
