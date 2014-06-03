Video

The number of patients who died while waiting for heart surgery at two south Wales hospitals has risen in the past year.

Between April 2013 and March 2014, 29 patients died waiting for surgery at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales and Morriston Hospital in Swansea, BBC Wales' Week In Week Out programme found.

That is 12 more than the year before, when the Royal College of Surgeons raised serious concerns.

Among those who died on the waiting list was Newport Labour councillor Ron Jones.

More heart wait patients dying