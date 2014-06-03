Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
More heart patients die waiting for surgery in south Wales
The number of patients who died while waiting for heart surgery at two south Wales hospitals has risen in the past year.
Between April 2013 and March 2014, 29 patients died waiting for surgery at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales and Morriston Hospital in Swansea, BBC Wales' Week In Week Out programme found.
That is 12 more than the year before, when the Royal College of Surgeons raised serious concerns.
Among those who died on the waiting list was Newport Labour councillor Ron Jones.
-
03 Jun 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-27686042/more-heart-patients-die-waiting-for-surgery-in-south-walesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window