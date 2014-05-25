Media player
Video
Paralympian Emma Brown's 'honour' at being baton bearer
Double Paralympic champion powerlifter Emma Brown said taking part in the Queen's Baton Relay was a 'lovely honour'.
She said it gave her a chance to do something for Wales as she never got to compete in a Commonwealth Games.
She joined other baton bearers at Aberdare Park on Sunday.
Follow our live coverage of the Queen's Baton Relay around Wales.
25 May 2014
