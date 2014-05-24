Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Queen's Baton Relay: Sam Clayton is bearer at Six Bells
The Queen's Baton Relay has started its journey in Wales after arriving by plane from Cardiff Airport.
It has made its way to Six Bells in Abertillery where 11-year-old Sam Clayton was one of the bearers.
The baton is also visiting Ebbw Vale, Tredegar and Merthyr.
Follow our live coverage of the Queen's Baton Relay around Wales.
-
24 May 2014
These are external links and will open in a new window