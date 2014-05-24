Sam Clayton carries the baton
Video

Queen's Baton Relay: Sam Clayton is bearer at Six Bells

The Queen's Baton Relay has started its journey in Wales after arriving by plane from Cardiff Airport.

It has made its way to Six Bells in Abertillery where 11-year-old Sam Clayton was one of the bearers.

The baton is also visiting Ebbw Vale, Tredegar and Merthyr.

