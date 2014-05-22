Media player
Morgan Advanced Materials may cut 120 staff at Swansea site
A company which makes electrical components could cut 120 jobs at its Swansea plant.
Morgan Advanced Materials employs around 220 people at the site but its plans could see 100 to 120 staff axed over the next 18 months.
The company said the move was part of a proposed restructure of the group's electrical materials business.
Cemlyn Davies reports.
22 May 2014
