Talyllyn Railway
Talyllyn Railway turns to Ffestiniog Railway for train repair

A narrow-gauge steam railway in Gwynedd has turned to another small railway for help after its flagship steam locomotive broke down, just months before its 150th anniversary.

Tywyn's Talyllyn Railway asked Ffestiniog Railway's Boston Lodge Works, just a few miles away near Porthmadog, to repair Locomotive No.1 Talyllyn.

Chris Dearden reports.

  • 22 May 2014
