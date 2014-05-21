Video

A decision on the Murco oil refinery in Milford Haven could come at any time with the end of the official consultation period between the company and the staff on Wednesday.

Murphy Oil - Murco's American owner - started the minimum 45-day consultation last month after a potential deal with a London-based private equity fund fell through.

Although the struggling refinery has been on the market since 2010, there are still hopes they can find another buyer.

A task force is still trying to find ways to prevent closure and a management buyout might even be on the cards.

BBC Wales' Pembrokeshire reporter Sarah Moore has been looking at why the future of this small refinery matters so much.