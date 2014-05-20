Video

The chief nurse at a hospital criticised for serious care failings has admitted staff were not sufficiently "geared up" to deal with a big rise in the number of elderly patients.

After a damning review of the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend and Neath Port Talbot hospital a week ago, Abertawe Bro Morgannwg University Health Board has said safeguards are now being beefed up at all its hospitals.

BBC Wales Today was given exclusive access to wards at the hospital to assess the impact on patients and staff.

Health correspondent Owain Clarke reports.