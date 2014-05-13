Vampire
'Real vampires exist' says Glyndwr University lecturer

The subculture of "real vampires" is being researched at a university in Wrexham.

Dr Emyr Williams from Glyndwr University wants to discover more about them, following the popularity of films and TV shows about vampires.

The psychology lecturer says vampires are not a myth but live and breathe a set of laws and ethics while meeting regularly all over the world, including the UK.

