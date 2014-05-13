Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Real vampires exist' says Glyndwr University lecturer
The subculture of "real vampires" is being researched at a university in Wrexham.
Dr Emyr Williams from Glyndwr University wants to discover more about them, following the popularity of films and TV shows about vampires.
The psychology lecturer says vampires are not a myth but live and breathe a set of laws and ethics while meeting regularly all over the world, including the UK.
-
13 May 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-27380224/real-vampires-exist-says-glyndwr-university-lecturerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window