Eliza-Mae Mullane
Video

Eliza-Mae Mullane's death was accidental, inquest told

The father of a six-day-old baby who died after being bitten by a pet said he hoped his daughter's inquest would raise awareness to the potential dangers family dogs can pose to young children.

Eliza-Mae Mullane, from Pontyberem, Carmarthenshire, was pulled from her pram and bitten by one of the family's two dogs in February.

Coroner Mark Layton said she suffered a serious head injury and ruled her death was accidental.

