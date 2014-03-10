Video

Two South Wales Police officers have been sacked after an investigation into how a colleague sexually assaulted domestic violence victims.

Family liaison officer Det Con Jeffrey Davies was jailed for three years in August for sex offences against two women in Merthyr Tydfil.

Now a police watchdog has ruled that two officers failed to properly follow up complaints from the women.

The head of South Wales Police says the two men "failed in their duties".

Caroline Evans reports.

