Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeffrey Davies's colleagues sacked for gross misconduct
Two South Wales Police officers have been sacked after an investigation into how a colleague sexually assaulted domestic violence victims.
Family liaison officer Det Con Jeffrey Davies was jailed for three years in August for sex offences against two women in Merthyr Tydfil.
Now a police watchdog has ruled that two officers failed to properly follow up complaints from the women.
The head of South Wales Police says the two men "failed in their duties".
Caroline Evans reports.
-
10 Mar 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-26522716/jeffrey-davies-s-colleagues-sacked-for-gross-misconductRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window