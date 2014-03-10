Dr Nadim Haboubi
Council leisure cuts could make obesity worse, doctor warns

Cuts to council leisure services will have a "depressing, alarming and disastrous" impact on the fight against obesity, a leading specialist doctor has warned.

Dr Nadim Haboubi said councils should be spending more on leisure to fight an "obesity crisis".

The Welsh government said reductions to council funding had been unavoidable.

Leisure services are particularly vulnerable because councils have no legal obligation to provide them.

