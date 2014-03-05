Media player
Protest over Withybush Hospital baby unit plan
Campaigners against changes to specialist baby care services in west Wales have taken their fight to the Senedd in Cardiff Bay.
The plans would mean Withybush Hospital's special care baby unit in Haverfordwest would close.
Hywel Dda health board and the Welsh government have said the changes would provide a better level of care.
But protesters chanted "save our hospitals" and "save Withybush" on the steps of the Welsh assembly building.
05 Mar 2014
