Children as young as 12 are trying chemicals which mimic the effects of cannabis and ecstasy.

That is according to the Gwent Drug Intervention Programme which says so-called legal highs are a growing problem.

Sold in brightly coloured packaging, most are not covered by drugs laws because they are chemically different to their illegal counterparts.

A Welsh government scheme is trying to address the problem by analysing substances for free and publishing the side effects on the internet.

Paul Heaney reports.

