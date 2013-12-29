Video

A walk has been staged and 500 balloons released in memory of a missing man almost a year after he disappeared.

Kyle Vaughan, 24, from Newbridge, Caerphilly county, was last seen on 30 December 2012 and his damaged car was later found abandoned. Police believe he was murdered.

Friends and family left Rodney Parade in Newport on Sunday afternoon for the 35 minute walk.

Mr Vaughan's father Alan told BBC Wales the balloons were released to raise money for the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) which helped look for his son.