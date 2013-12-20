Media player
Llandaff Cathedral choir sacked before Christmas
With five days to Christmas, the Church in Wales has issued all adult choristers at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff with redundancy notices.
It means the choir has lost its permanent professional altos, tenors and basses, and it is feared it could be left with only boy trebles to sing this Christmas.
The cathedral is in financial difficulties saying it can only afford to pay choristers on an occasional basis.
Caroline Evans reports.
