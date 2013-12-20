Media player
Fewer than half of the 600 chapels built in Wales in the last 200 years remain places of worship and the Church in Wales faces a similar stark decline.
But, with Christmas round the corner, BBC Radio Wales reporter Robert Thomas went to the Conwy Valley to see whether clerics and congregations are still confident for their religion's future.
20 Dec 2013
