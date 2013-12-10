Video

The traditional school nativity is becoming tricky for some schools in Wales.

After a child in Neath playing Mary was told she would have to wear a helmet while riding on a donkey, teachers are now saying how difficult it can be to choose characters.

One teacher has even claimed some parents had offered them bribes so their child had the starring role.

Steven Fairclough reports from Caegarw Primary School in Mountain Ash - and spoke to both teachers and pupils about how they prepare for their modern take on the traditional Christmas story.

