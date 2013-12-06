Video

A former leader of Cardiff council said he "could have cried" after meeting Nelson Mandela when the then president of South Africa visited the city.

Russell Goodway told BBC Radio Wales Mr Mandela put his arm around his shoulder, thanked him and told the councillor he had "inspired" him for his role in Welsh efforts to end apartheid.

It was one of many tributes paid to South African's first black president, who has died at the age of 95.

Recalling the meeting in 1998, Mr Goodway told Mai Davies it was the most special hour and a half of his life.