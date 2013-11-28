Video

A man wrongly convicted of killing a newsagent has lost his bid to see a retired police officer prosecuted for perjury.

Michael O'Brien and two other men spent 11 years in jail after they were found guilty of killing Phillip Saunders, 52, in Cardiff in 1987.

Mr O'Brien claimed retired officer Stuart Lewis fabricated evidence.

On Thursday, the High Court ruled the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) was right not to prosecute Mr Lewis.

Mr O'Brien told Peter Johnson on BBC Radio Wales he was giving up his legal challenges.