Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Food outlets will be forced to display hygiene ratings
Food establishments in Wales rated by hygiene inspectors will have to display their scores on their front door or window from Thursday.
The Welsh government scheme, which has now become a legal requirement, rates outlets from zero to five based on how food is prepared, cooked and stored.
The Health Minister Mark Drakeford said it would help customers make informed choices about where they ate.
Nick Palit reports.
-
28 Nov 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-25139949/food-outlets-will-be-forced-to-display-hygiene-ratingsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window