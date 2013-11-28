Food hygiene rating
Food outlets will be forced to display hygiene ratings

Food establishments in Wales rated by hygiene inspectors will have to display their scores on their front door or window from Thursday.

The Welsh government scheme, which has now become a legal requirement, rates outlets from zero to five based on how food is prepared, cooked and stored.

The Health Minister Mark Drakeford said it would help customers make informed choices about where they ate.

