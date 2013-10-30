Video

Newport RFC is celebrating the 50th anniversary of beating the mighty All Blacks.

The match at Rodney Parade was the only defeat in a 36-game tour over four months by the New Zealand touring side.

It ended in 3-0 victory for the home side after a 17th-minute drop goal by centre John Uzzell.

In a special programme on BBC Radio Wales on Wednesday, some of the players re-live the game.

Here are some of the memories of All Black lock forward Colin Meades, Newport centre John Uzzell, flanker Alun 'Algie' Thomas and captain and second row Brian Price.