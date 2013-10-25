Media player
Warning over 'devastating' further education college cuts
There has been criticism of the Welsh government's decision to cut the budget for adult learning.
Last year there were almost 250,000 people in further education colleges across Wales most over the age of 19 and many studying part time.
Now ministers in Cardiff Bay have proposed cutting nearly £45m from the budget next year.
Teaching unions have called the cuts short sighted as our education correspondent.
Arwyn Jones reports.
25 Oct 2013
