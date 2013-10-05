Video

Protesters at the site of a demolished Chartist mural have demanded Newport council give them the leftover rubble to restore the mosaic somewhere else.

Around 200 campaigners gathered at the city's John Frost Square on Saturday after failing to have the 35m (115ft) artwork created in 1978 preserved.

The council said it would cost £600,000 to save and move it.

Peter Rawcliffe, chair of the Save Our Mural campaign, and fellow protesters spoke to BBC Wales Today.

