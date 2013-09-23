Media player
Town band membership on the increase
The Tredegar Town Band in Blaenau Gwent says it is going through one the most successful periods in its history with more people coming forward wanting to learn to play.
With cuts for music tuition in many council areas, the band says it and others are now helping to teach the next generation of musicians by providing lessons.
Paul Heaney reports.
23 Sep 2013
