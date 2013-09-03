Video

The St Athan military base in the Vale of Glamorgan celebrated its 75th anniversary with a special homecoming on Tuesday.

Newly-appointed commanding officer, Wing Commander Robert Balls, welcomed back one of the first planes which took off from there when the old air base opened in 1938.

The De Havilland Hornet Moth was a two-seater biplane whose design was already outdated even before the start of hostilities.

Watch the aircraft land, and then owner and pilot David Weston talks about its history.

Nostalgic return for pilot trainer