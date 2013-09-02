School children (generic)
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Teachers think changes are happening too quickly, survey finds

Education reforms have "decreased morale and motivation" among school teachers and heads, a survey has found.

Almost three-quarters of the 941 respondents said recent changes had not been for the best and cited extra pressure and increased criticism.

The findings published on Monday in a poll for the Times Educational Supplement (TES) come as teachers and pupils return to class this week for the start of a new school year.

Darren Evans, the Wales reporter for the TES, said the message from teachers was "too much, too quickly".

Teachers' morale 'hit by reforms'

  • 02 Sep 2013