Education reforms have "decreased morale and motivation" among school teachers and heads, a survey has found.

Almost three-quarters of the 941 respondents said recent changes had not been for the best and cited extra pressure and increased criticism.

The findings published on Monday in a poll for the Times Educational Supplement (TES) come as teachers and pupils return to class this week for the start of a new school year.

Darren Evans, the Wales reporter for the TES, said the message from teachers was "too much, too quickly".

