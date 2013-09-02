Video
Teachers think changes are happening too quickly, survey finds
Education reforms have "decreased morale and motivation" among school teachers and heads, a survey has found.
Almost three-quarters of the 941 respondents said recent changes had not been for the best and cited extra pressure and increased criticism.
The findings published on Monday in a poll for the Times Educational Supplement (TES) come as teachers and pupils return to class this week for the start of a new school year.
Darren Evans, the Wales reporter for the TES, said the message from teachers was "too much, too quickly".
