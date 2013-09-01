Media player
New Act of Union 'would strengthen UK', says Tory MP Michael Fabricant
Conservative Party vice-chairman Michael Fabricant is calling for a new Act of Union to give equal powers to the four UK nations.
The Lichfield MP proposes giving England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland equal powers - including tax - while Westminster deals with issues like defence and foreign policy.
He told Vaughan Roderick on BBC Radio Wales it would make the union stronger.
01 Sep 2013
