A £290,000 grant awarded to a company owned by a family behind a debt firm which was stripped of its operating licence last year has been defended.
Cwmbran-based Yes Loans was told to stop selling loans by the Office of Fair Trading (OFT) for "deceitful and oppressive" practices in March 2012.
A new firm, We Fight Any Claim, says the grant pays for staff training with cash going directly to the providers.
The Welsh government has rejected calls for a review.
Caroline Evans reports.
13 Aug 2013
