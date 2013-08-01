Video

More than half people in Wales now have smartphones, according to figures from the communications watchdog Ofcom.

Around a tenth of those users only access the internet through a phone, which is double the UK average.

Despite an increase in the number of areas served by the latest superfast broadband connections, the figures also suggest that only two-thirds of Welsh homes have any sort of broadband at all.

Rhodri Williams, Ofcom's director in Wales, spoke to Bethan Rhys Roberts on BBC Radio Wales.

