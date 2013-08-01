Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
More than half in Wales have smartphones, says Ofcom
More than half people in Wales now have smartphones, according to figures from the communications watchdog Ofcom.
Around a tenth of those users only access the internet through a phone, which is double the UK average.
Despite an increase in the number of areas served by the latest superfast broadband connections, the figures also suggest that only two-thirds of Welsh homes have any sort of broadband at all.
Rhodri Williams, Ofcom's director in Wales, spoke to Bethan Rhys Roberts on BBC Radio Wales.
-
01 Aug 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window