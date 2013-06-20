Video

The man who created Groggs, the hand-carved caricature statues of sporting heroes and other celebrities, has died.

John Hughes, 79 and from Pontypridd, passed away after a long illness.

His business started in a garden shed and became well known for models of famous names, starting with Welsh rugby greats like Gareth Edwards and grew to include celebrities like Elvis and local hero Tom Jones.

Ten years ago, it was revealed that he had turned down the opportunity to produce a grog of Catherine Zeta Jones, as beautiful women were too difficult to turn into Groggs.

Radio Wales' Felicity Evans and Vaughan Roderick asked him why that was.