Former Plaid leader Ieuan Wyn Jones standing down
Former Plaid Cymru leader Ieuan Wyn Jones has announced he is standing-down as a Welsh assembly member.
Mr Jones is leaving frontline politics to lead the new Menai Science Park. His decision means there will be a by-election on Anglesey.
Political Editor Betsan Powys explains the situation to Wales Today presenter Tomos Dafydd.
18 Jun 2013
