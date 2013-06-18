Video

Former Plaid Cymru leader Ieuan Wyn Jones has announced he is standing-down as a Welsh assembly member.

Mr Jones is leaving frontline politics to lead the new Menai Science Park. His decision means there will be a by-election on Anglesey.

Political Editor Betsan Powys explains the situation to Wales Today presenter Tomos Dafydd.

Ieuan Wyn Jones to stand down as AM