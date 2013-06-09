Video

Two people have been injured after a light aircraft struck trees and crashed just south of Cardigan.

Mid and West Wales fire service said the two-seater microlight came down at Rhos-hill around 11:10 BST on Sunday.

The man and woman on board were given first aid at the scene after complaining of back pains.

One was flown by air ambulance to Morriston Hospital, Swansea, while the other went by road to Glan Gwili Hospital, Carmarthen.