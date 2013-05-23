Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
April Jones trial: Mark Bridger accuses girl witness of lying
The man accused of murdering April Jones has told his trial jury that a girl who saw her getting into his car "smiling" on the night she went missing was lying.
Mark Bridger told Mold Crown Court he had carried April into his Land Rover Discovery after he accidentally knocked her down.
The five-year-old went missing near her home in Machynlleth in October last year.
Mr Bridger denies abducting and murdering April. The trial continues.
Cemlyn Davies reports.
-
23 May 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-22636034/april-jones-trial-mark-bridger-accuses-girl-witness-of-lyingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window