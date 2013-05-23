Video

The man accused of murdering April Jones has told his trial jury that a girl who saw her getting into his car "smiling" on the night she went missing was lying.

Mark Bridger told Mold Crown Court he had carried April into his Land Rover Discovery after he accidentally knocked her down.

The five-year-old went missing near her home in Machynlleth in October last year.

Mr Bridger denies abducting and murdering April. The trial continues.

Cemlyn Davies reports.

