The Church in Wales will reopen the discussion of women bishops at meetings in Lampeter later.

It comes five years after the Church's governing body narrowly rejected legislation to allow women bishops.

Now there is a new bill to be voted on in September.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales' Good Morning Wales programme, the Archdeacon of Cardigan, William Strange, and the Reverend Jenny Wigley gave their views.

Women bishops back on Church agenda