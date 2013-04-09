Video

A father whose daughter was left brain damaged due to medical negligence says families in a similar situation would struggle to claim compensation after changes to the legal aid system.

Kate Pierce, from Wrexham, died last month, seven years after she developed meningitis and was wrongly diagnosed.

Her father says without legal aid the family would not have been able to fight for Kate, and the recent changes to the legal aid system will prevent families fighting similar cases.

Brendon Williams reports.

