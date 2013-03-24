Media player
RS Thomas: Tribute ahead of the centenary of his birth
This week marks the centenary of the birth of one Wales' literary greats.
The Cardiff-born poet RS Thomas, who served much of his life as a Church in Wales minister in rural north and mid Wales, was well-known for his views on Christianity and what he saw as the Anglicisation of his country.
But above all, he was regarded as one of the most commanding literary figures of his generation.
Gillian Clarke, the National Poet of Wales, told Vaughan Roderick on BBC Radio Wales that she was still inspired by Thomas's work.
24 Mar 2013
