What can be done to halt honey bee decline?
The number of honey bees has fallen 75% over the last century, but why are they dying and what can we do to halt their decline?
As part of National Science Week BBC Wales Today is producing a series of special reports on how science, technology and the environment affect people's daily lives.
Carwyn Jones reports.
20 Mar 2013
