Video

The cost of childcare is spiralling to levels increasingly unaffordable for average working families, according to new figures.

The figures have been released by the Daycare Trust and the Family and Parenting Institute, and show that while average earnings have fallen in real terms the cost of childcare is becoming a problem.

Gilbert John spoke to mothers collecting their children from Pontarddulais Junior School, near Swansea, about their experiences.

Childcare costs 'rise by £5 a week'