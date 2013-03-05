Media player
Rhyl FC's Steven Lecefel on commuting from Paris
A French footballer commutes from Paris to north Wales at weekends so he can experience the game in Britain.
Steven Lecefel, 26, a striker with Rhyl FC, pays for the 1,000-mile round trip out of his own pocket and stays at his manager's house before flying back.
Six months after Lecefel joined the team, Rhyl are on the verge of promotion to the Welsh Premier league. He spoke to Rob Phillips.
05 Mar 2013
